Analyzing the failures of Biden’s first year

At the one-year mark of the administration, Mehdi takes 60 seconds to list as many of President Joe Biden’s first-year failures as he can. Michael Steele, Tommy Vietor and Nina Turner are back with Mehdi to talk about them.Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program