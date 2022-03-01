An off ramp from Russia-Ukraine war?

Is there an offramp for Russian President Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine? Should there be? Mehdi is joined by former French ambassador to the U.S. Gerard Araud, Stephen Walt and Julia Ioffe.March 1, 2022
