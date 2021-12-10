IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court versus Roe v. Wade 09:01 EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Islamophobia 13:34 Where the Iran nuclear deal negotiations stand 12:30 What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common 05:14 What’s the solution to prison gerrymandering? 12:39 Doctors tackle your thorny Omicron questions 15:53 Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar’s contentious call 07:56 Dr. Fauci: “First line of defense” is existing vaccines 08:48 European think tank lists U.S. as a “backsliding” democracy 12:46 Flight crews face holiday chaos amid rising violence 10:58 GOP state leaders decide who gets Biden’s infrastructure money 10:48 Is the Biden-Harris struggle real? 13:59 Did Facebook ignore warnings about its algorithm? 10:55 Meet the next generation of civil rights leaders 12:19 Authoritarianism rises at home and abroad 10:31 Afghanistan: after the fall 08:42 Dr. Fauci on Thanksgiving, boosters & Wuhan research 12:27 Sen. Kyrsten Sinema grants rare interview 12:43 Why won't the GOP condemn Rep. Paul Gosar? 10:58 Defending his seat after defending the GA election 20:44 American democracy is under attack 11:46
President Biden hosted a WH summit on protecting democracies against rising autocracies when the U.S. is itself on the list of ‘backsliding democracies.’ Jason Stanley joins Mehdi to talk about it.
Dec. 10, 2021 Read More Supreme Court versus Roe v. Wade 09:01 EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Islamophobia 13:34 Where the Iran nuclear deal negotiations stand 12:30 What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common 05:14 What’s the solution to prison gerrymandering? 12:39 Doctors tackle your thorny Omicron questions 15:53