The Mehdi Hasan Show

Accountability May (Finally) Be Closing in on Donald Trump

11:57

Between the 1/6 committee’s criminal referral to the DOJ, to a House committee preparing to release Donald Trump’s tax returns, the former president is starting to face the fire for his years of lies and coverups. MSNBC political analysts Julián Castro and Susan Del Percio join the show to weigh in.Dec. 22, 2022

