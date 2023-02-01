IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

A top doctor wrote he 'hope[d] to die at 75.' Has his perspective changed with 10 years to go?

12:17

For many people, living to a ripe old age means getting to travel and spend more time with loved ones. But it could also come with health problems — and Dr. Zeke Emanuel says the losses that come with aging aren’t worth a few extra years. In fact, he says after he turns 75, he’ll stop accepting most medical treatments. He joins Mehdi to discuss.Feb. 1, 2023

