A New Third Party Hopes to Upend U.S. Politics

Since 1968, third-party candidates have struggled to make a sizable dent in America’s two-party system. So now that former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former Florida Rep. David Jolly have decided to form their own third party, Forward, what do they hope to achieve — and will they be able to achieve it? Whitman joins Mehdi to weigh in.Aug. 2, 2022