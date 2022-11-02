A Century-Long Blue Indiana District Is Now a Toss-Up in the Midterms
05:07
Share this -
copied
Democrats are losing ground in a diverse, blue-collar district that has been a Democratic stronghold for nearly 100 years. It comes as Republicans keep making inroads with white, working-class voters, and Latino voters, and successfully rebrand themselves as champions of the marginalized. So what’s it going to take for Democrats to turn this trend around?Nov. 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident
00:20
Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
10:03
Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate
00:22
Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money
07:55
Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe
01:14
The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect