7 hours of Trump phone logs missing

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Trump biographer Tim O’Brien join Mehdi Hasan to try to figure out why – with more than 7 hours of Trump’s Jan. 6 logs reportedly missing in what’s been turned over to the House Committee investigating the insurrection - Attorney General Merrick Garland hasn’t yet pursued alleged Jan. 6 crimes.March 30, 2022
