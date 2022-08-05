‘The Cryptoqueen’ Behind Alleged $4 Billion Ponzi Scheme

Ruja Ignatova pioneered an alleged multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme disguised as a new cryptocurrency, OneCoin. Ignatova is on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list, and she’s been indicted on several charges of fraud and money laundering. The only problem? She’s been missing since 2017. Podcast and author Jamie Bartlett, who’s written a book on “The Missing Cryptoqueen,” joins Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 5, 2022