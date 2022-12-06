IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Elon Musk’s Bizarre Take on the First Amendment

    15:05

  • Ron DeSantis's Definition of 'Woke' Doesn't Work in His Favor

    10:59
     Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

    08:14
    Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06

  • Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37

  • The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Here’s Why FTX Collapsed — and Why it Matters

    18:05

  • Inside China’s Draconian 'Zero-Covid' Policy

    13:40

  • The Hypocrisy of the GOP’s Obsession with ‘Groomers’

    04:07

  • Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

    16:37

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

  • Will Global Protests for Women's Rights Be Enough to Overturn Iran's Regime?

    10:18

  • More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

    14:21

  • Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

    08:47

  • The Conservative SCOTUS Has Lost All Legitimacy

    17:51

  • The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

    12:30

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46

  • Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13

The Mehdi Hasan Show

 Mehdi’s Got Some Questions for Elon Musk

08:14

It’s been a chaotic month on Twitter under its new owner. Who knows what Elon Musk’s thinking — he hasn't answered many questions since buying the site. We invited him onto this show to try and change that. He hasn’t answered, but here’s what Mehdi would’ve asked him if he had.Dec. 6, 2022

