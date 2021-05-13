Anti-Trump Republicans threaten to form a third party

Alarmed by the GOP’s current path after the ouster of Liz Cheney for daring to speak out against Trump, more than 100 Republicans threatened to create a 3rd party in a push against GOP extremism. Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele says GOP leadership needs to forget about Donald Trump and focus on unifying the party’s platform. Founder and executive director of Republican Women for Progress Meghan Milloy says this potential new party could provide an opportunity for people who feel like they’ve been forgotten by both Democrats and Republicans.