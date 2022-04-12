IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Zelenskyy: Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Putin’s war

05:07

Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine threatens to cause a global food crisis as Ukraine and Russia - which account for almost 30% of the world’s wheat supply – are locked in conflict. Tomson Phiri with the United Nations' World Food Programme tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the impact of the conflict is catastrophic, especially in Africa.April 12, 2022

