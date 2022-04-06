Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes
03:24
Neal Katyal, who worked on war crime investigations at the Justice Department, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that he’s “glad” to see progress with war crimes investigations underway given the “horrific” images and reports of atrocities committed by Russians in Ukraine. Katyal also discusses what goes into prosecuting war crimes.April 6, 2022
