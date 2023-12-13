IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Zelenskyy blasts calls for Ukraine to cede territory: It's 'a matter of life'

03:03

With many Hill Republicans holding up aid to Ukraine and MAGA world suggesting the country should cede territory to Russia, speaking at The White House Ukraine's Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the territory those people speak of is filled with real people who are citizens of Ukraine. Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.Dec. 13, 2023

