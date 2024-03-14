Young voters backed Biden in 2020. Now some are running for office.

March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell along with two candidates that his organization, Leaders We Deserve, has endorsed for state legislative office. Christine Cockley is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives and Ashwin Ramaswami is a candidate for State Senate in Georgia's 48th District.March 14, 2024