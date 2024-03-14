IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Young voters backed Biden in 2020. Now some are running for office.
March 14, 2024

The Last Word

Young voters backed Biden in 2020. Now some are running for office.

06:53

March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell along with two candidates that his organization, Leaders We Deserve, has endorsed for state legislative office. Christine Cockley is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives and Ashwin Ramaswami is a candidate for State Senate in Georgia's 48th District.March 14, 2024

