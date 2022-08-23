IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Young gun safety advocate takes activism to Congress by running for office

02:24

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, gun safety activist running for an open U.S. House seat in Florida, would be the first Gen Z member of Congress if elected. He tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell ending gun violence is his number one issue because people have the “right to live free of violence” and says he has the lived experience to do the job.Aug. 23, 2022

