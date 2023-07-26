IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Yale professor: Biden's economy most successful since FDR's New Deal

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'

    07:13

  • Lawrence: The only thing Trump is right about is when he’s going to be indicted

    06:47

  • What watching five straight days of Russian TV reveals about Putin’s Russia

    08:49

  • 'Very serious federal felonies': Katyal says Trump faces likely Jan. 6 indictment

    03:34

  • Lawrence: RFK Jr.'s lies as House GOP witness have a Trumpian echo

    21:06

  • TX Dem accuses Gov. Abbott of 'masochistic cruelty,' demands probe of migrant policy

    07:02

  • ‘Arrogant & brazen’: Legal experts trash Trump lawyer’s docs case argument

    10:25

  • Michigan AG Charges 16 False Electors for 2020 Plot

    05:19

  • Legal experts: Trump can be convicted for Jan. 6 with what we already know

    05:33

  • Lawrence: Trump offers no defense of possible charges following Jan. 6 target letter

    07:01

  • Trump: Indictment a ‘badge of honor.’ Weissman: Mob bosses say that.

    06:05

  • Lawrence on Trump judge hearing espionage case: Never get over how outrageous this is

    12:06

  • Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

    05:02

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’

    06:33

  • Senators get first-ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence

    05:23

  • Dems trying to pressure SCOTUS ‘from every angle,’ says Sen. Van Hollen

    04:45

  • ‘Lies’ become ‘threats’: Michigan Dem talks to Special Counsel for Trump probe

    05:01

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith destroys Trump's 'baseless' attempts to delay espionage case

    04:45

  • Fmr. A.G. Holder: ‘Surprised but heartened’ by SCOTUS rulings on voting rights

    04:14

The Last Word

Yale professor: Biden's economy most successful since FDR's New Deal

02:30

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Yale Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld to discuss the latest evidence of the successes of Biden's economic policies. Sonnenfeld says Biden is having the strongest positive effect on the economy of any president since FDR.July 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Yale professor: Biden's economy most successful since FDR's New Deal

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'

    07:13

  • Lawrence: The only thing Trump is right about is when he’s going to be indicted

    06:47

  • What watching five straight days of Russian TV reveals about Putin’s Russia

    08:49

  • 'Very serious federal felonies': Katyal says Trump faces likely Jan. 6 indictment

    03:34

  • Lawrence: RFK Jr.'s lies as House GOP witness have a Trumpian echo

    21:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All