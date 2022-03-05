Yachts linked to sanctioned Russian billionaires seized
As the United States and Europe ramp up sanctions against Russian billionaires and Putin allies, some superyachts have been seized. Lawrence O’Donnell asks maritime law expert, attorney Michael T. Moore: what happens to those yachts once they’ve been impounded? March 5, 2022
Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant
