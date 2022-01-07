Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, co-authors of “Peril,” join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the way Mike Pence “resisted Trump for the first time” during the Trump presidency on January 6, 2021, and how that decision by Pence impacted the harrowing events on that day.Jan. 7, 2022
