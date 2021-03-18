With increase in anti-Asian crime, ‘people need to understand that there is so much pain’

Kimmy Yam, reporter for NBC Asian America, and Amanda Nguyen, CEO and founder of the non-profit civil rights group RISE, join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the mass murder in Georgia that left eight people dead. Although the suspect told authorities the attack was not racially motivated, Yam says it’s “very difficult to divorce race from this conversation.” Nguyen says increased anti-Asian attacks are due in part to “systematic erasure,” adding “our stories aren’t told and stories are empathy machines.”