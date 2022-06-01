IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

05:10

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by author and commentator William Hogeland to discuss his analysis of the Second Amendment, which he says is poorly written and very vague.June 1, 2022

