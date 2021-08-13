Will the Republican Party break free from election lies and conspiracy theories?

Fmr. Republican Congressman David Jolly and the New Yorker’s Masha Gessen join Ali Velshi to discuss the state of American politics when one of the major parties keeps grasping to conspiracy theories and grievance politics. Jolly says he’s concerned about the ability to mend the wounds of American politics, and Gessen says after years of Donald Trump’s efforts to build a “totalitarian-type movement,” it may be too late.Aug. 13, 2021