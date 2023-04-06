WI Dem. Party Chair: ‘This was a voter uprising’ against GOP

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Voters handed liberals the majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years by electing Janet Protasiewicz to the bench ahead of pivotal decisions on abortion, gerrymandering and elections. Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how abortion rights and fair elections motivated voters to put Wisconsin on the path to a “functioning democracy.”April 6, 2023

