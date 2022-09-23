IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran

    06:15
The Last Word

Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran

06:15

After a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in police custody, thousands are taking to the streets across Iran to protest her death with chants of “women, life, freedom.” Iranian American journalist, Negar Mortazavi, tells MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that Mahsa Amini died “in custody of a force that has been violent to women many times before.”Sept. 23, 2022

    Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran

    06:15
