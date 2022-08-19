IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: ‘Every day is worse than the day before’ for Trump

    06:44

  • Charles Blow: 'Republicans are America's problem'

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump should worry about ex-CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden joins Obama and LBJ passing major health care legislation

    05:03

  • FL court rules teenager not 'mature' enough to have abortion

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Giuliani's GA grand jury appearance should terrify Trump

    10:03

  • Biden is ‘delivering results’ on climate White House says

    05:06

  • Tribe: Merrick Garland has a 'slam dunk case' against Trump

    06:22

  • Lawrence: Trump’s NY Times quote is him admitting to a crime

    07:42

  • Prosecutors ‘looking to indict’ Giuliani in GA election probe, says fmr. prosecutor

    03:52

  • 'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing

    04:14

  • Lawrence: DOJ moves to protect its witnesses against Trump

    06:27

  • Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says

    04:46

  • Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’

    04:51

  • Attorney shoots down Trump’s ‘insane’ new document defense

    07:12

  • Lawrence: Only way it gets worse for Trump is to be charged

    05:47

  • Armed man attacks FBI building after Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08

  • Barack Obama on Bill Russell: I learned so much from the way he lived his life

    02:06

  • Rep. Demings: Rubio’s attacks on FBI raid ‘disgraceful’

    03:49

  • Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons

    02:05

The Last Word

Why Trump should worry about ex-CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea

06:08

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, and Tim O’Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s decision to plead guilty to a decades-long tax scheme during his time at Donald Trump’s company and why it’s unlikely that Weisselberg will testify without implicating his former boss.Aug. 19, 2022

  • Lawrence: ‘Every day is worse than the day before’ for Trump

    06:44

  • Charles Blow: 'Republicans are America's problem'

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump should worry about ex-CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden joins Obama and LBJ passing major health care legislation

    05:03

  • FL court rules teenager not 'mature' enough to have abortion

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Giuliani's GA grand jury appearance should terrify Trump

    10:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All