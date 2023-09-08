IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court

06:30

MSNBC legal analysts Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Donald Trump’s “very odd” announcement that he “may seek removal” of the Georgia case to federal court and why this is in line with Trump’s pattern of delaying legal action.Sept. 8, 2023

