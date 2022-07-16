IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

  • NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

    03:11

  • Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’

    15:17

  • Lawrence on the ‘unhinged’ meeting leading to January 6th riot

    13:25

  • Capitol Police Ofc. Harry Dunn: Jan. 6 rioters owe America an apology

    05:49

  • Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon

    06:52

  • Uvalde families demand answers seven weeks after shooting

    06:04

  • After abortion, what rights could Supreme Court conservatives target?

    07:22

  • Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

    07:48

  • Why Trump should be nervous about Cipollone's Jan. 6 Cmte. testimony

    03:00

  • ‘It’s not freedom!’: PA Dem governor candidate blast GOP rival

    01:21

  • Sister Simone Campbell ‘speechless’ over Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:31

  • Lawrence: America's future is on the ballot in Pennsylvania

    13:14

  • ‘We need to provide this care’: Doctor blasts GOP abortion bans

    06:26

  • Fmr. Reagan official: Ending Roe v. Wade was 'constitutional vandalism'

    06:11

The Last Word

Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

04:45

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart speaks to Tim O’Brien, author of the book “TrumpNation,” about how the former President is reacting to the public hearings held by the January 6th Committee and why Trump may consider launching his 2024 presidential run to deflect attention from them.July 16, 2022

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All