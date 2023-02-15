IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Why overclassification of government secrets can be ‘dangerous’

03:16

The author of “The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals about America’s Top Secrets,” Professor Matthew Connelly, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the overclassification of government secrets and why the current declassification process “just doesn’t work.”Feb. 15, 2023

