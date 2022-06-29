IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

    06:56

  • Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37
    Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18
    Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

    07:16

  • Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical ‘fake electors’ scheme in 2020

    08:46

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

    11:05

  • 'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

    08:44

  • Indictment? Trump linked to armed violence by star WH witness

    11:14

  • Trump Planned To Be At The Capitol The Day Of The Insurrection

    09:55

  • Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

    05:27

  • Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony

    08:53

  • 'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

    11:02

  • 'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony

    09:28

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

    06:47

  • Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 6

    03:31

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Hutchinson describes Trump, Meadows, Cipollone discussion on ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

    05:07

  • Flynn pleads Fifth when asked about peaceful transfer of power

    01:38

  • 'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19

  • Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:07

Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

07:18

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Mary Trump, niece of the former president, about testimony from a top White House aide to the January 6th Select Committee. She tells O'Donnell that "just because it wasn't surprising, doesn't mean it wasn't horrifying."June 29, 2022

