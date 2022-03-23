Why Ketanji Brown Jackson's public defender experience is 'critically important'
07:34
Law Professor Michele Bratcher Goodwin and the president of Alliance for Justice Rakim Brooks join MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s background as a public defender could impact the way the country views criminal defendants.March 23, 2022
