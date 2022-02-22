Why invading Ukraine could be a ‘real problem’ for Putin
07:35
Share this -
copied
Yale University professor Timothy Snyder joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Vladimir Putin’s statements on Ukraine could precede “atrocious actions” and what a Russian invasion of Ukraine could really mean for Putin.Feb. 22, 2022
‘Massive’ Jan. 6 civil suits could be Trump's undoing
05:55
Now Playing
Why invading Ukraine could be a ‘real problem’ for Putin
07:35
UP NEXT
U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sanctions for Russia are coming
01:17
AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office
03:02
Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’
06:06
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine