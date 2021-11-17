White supremacists using Charlottesville trial to promote hate

Organizers of the 2017 hate-filled Unite the Right rally are facing civil charges, accused of violating civil rights. Many are using the trial to spread hateful messages, but Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick says that tactic may backfire telling Lawrence O’Donnell, “Explaining at great length just how much they hate Jews and people of color seems to not necessarily be the best trial strategy in the world.” Tyler Hammel, courts reporter for the Daily Progress also joins the discussion.Nov. 17, 2021