The Last Word

White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency

03:52

The U.S. is fighting two pandemics at the same time: COVID and monkeypox. With monkeypox circulating in many communities in the U.S., infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Syra Madad explains to MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell that monkeypox transmission is “largely being driven by skin to skin contact or intimate contact.”Aug. 5, 2022

