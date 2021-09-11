What you need to know about the planned Sept. 18th rally

Some right wing extremists are promoting an upcoming Washington D.C. rally in solidarity with those arrested on January 6th, but other groups are telling their members to stay away. Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, says much of the concern over the event has been “hyperbolic,” but says it could “lay patchwork” for future events similar to January 6th. Holt and former federal prosecutor Paul Butler join Jonathan Capehart to discuss what to expect on September 18th.Sept. 11, 2021