The Last Word

What war crimes investigators are searching for in Ukraine

02:55

As attacks mount on Ukrainian civilians, Alex Whiting, a former head of Investigations and Prosecutions at the International Criminal Court in the Hague, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell what goes into the investigations into potential war crimes and genocide in Ukraine. “All of that evidence will be critical in showing civilians were intentionally targeted,” Whiting says.April 13, 2022

