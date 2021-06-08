What’s next after Manchin ‘no’ on For the People Act

In an op-ed, Sen. Manchin made clear he would not support Democrats’ sweeping voting bill nor would he support ending the filibuster. Ira Shapiro, a former Senate staffer to Robert Byrd whose legacy Manchin cites in preserving the filibuster, tells Lawrence O’Donnell that eliminating the filibuster would empower “the bipartisan dealmakers” instead of allowing Mitch McConnell to obstruct President Biden’s agenda: “The 60-vote supermajority is an unacceptable burden.”