IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Why would any chief of staff allow the president to mix with an armed crowd?

    10:13

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10

  • Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Where's the DOJ After Bombshell 1/6 Testimony?

    18:19

  • Is Cassidy Hutchinson the new John Dean?

    06:36

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

  • ‘Criminal’ Trump: See definitive report on how star witness imperils ex-POTUS

    11:47

  • Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

    09:38

  • Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig

    07:52

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

    11:30

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • Neal Katyal: 'A really dicey situation' for Mark Meadows

    07:52

  • Joe: What Trump did on January 6 is outside the constitutional framework

    07:52

  • Michael Beschloss: This hearing is about as historic as it gets

    06:24

  • A devastating presentation of facts but prosecutors need all the evidence

    08:42

  • Rep. Raskin: Hutchinson was an exemplary witness who displayed remarkable courage

    12:39

  • Joe: Democracy was on the line and Meadows refused to do anything about it

    07:09

The Last Word

What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

06:49

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asks Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe what he would present to his former student, Attorney General Merrick Garland, as the “legal highlights” of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.June 30, 2022

  • Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

    10:18
  • Now Playing

    What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Why would any chief of staff allow the president to mix with an armed crowd?

    10:13

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10

  • Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All