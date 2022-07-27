IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

    04:50
    Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21

  • Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

  • Sen. Whitehouse shreds Supreme Court ‘gone wild’

    06:36

  • Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

    04:38

  • Rep. Schiff on missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: Negligent or worse

    04:42

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17

  • Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24

  • “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

The Last Word

What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

04:50

Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe, who taught Merrick Garland when he was in law school, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to explain what he learned from the attorney general's interview with NBC News's Lester Holt.July 27, 2022

