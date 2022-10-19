Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting

MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks to former Texas state senator Wendy Davis about the ongoing fight for reproduction rights. Davis and her 2013 11-hour filibuster against a restrictive Texas abortion law in 2013 are the focus of the first episode of a new MSNBC documentary series, "The Turning Point." Episode one, "Shouting Down Midnight," debuts Oct. 23 on MSNBC and Peacock.Oct. 19, 2022