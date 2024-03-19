IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ order
March 19, 202404:31
The Last Word

Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ order

04:31

Judge Cannon asked Jack Smith and Trump’s lawyers to draft jury instructions suggesting she is considering a possible jury instruction that would require the jury to find Trump not guilty. Andrew Weissmann and Bradley Moss join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what next steps Jack Smith should take and how this further delays the classified documents trial.March 19, 2024

