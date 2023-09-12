Sen. Whitehouse blasts Justice Alito for ‘deliberately’ misleading recusal refusal03:38
- Now Playing
Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’06:47
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/1109:27
Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump07:27
Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’09:35
Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court06:30
Michael Daly: Giuliani’s RICO expertise is ‘as fake as his hair color’04:54
Lawrence: Guilty fmr. Trump aide Navarro was afraid to open his mouth in court07:46
E. Jean Carroll beats Donald Trump in court - again05:20
‘He's toast, it's over’: Attorney on the evidence that could doom Trump in docs case08:31
Lawrence: It was a good day for Fani Willis and a bad day for two Trump co-defendants04:52
Sen. Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Justice Alito05:43
Neal Katyal responds to attacks from Trump co-defendant over Burning Man festival06:50
Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?07:10
House Dems want to subpoena Jared Kushner fund that got $2B from Saudis09:03
Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience04:59
‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways05:08
MI Sec. of State: Election workers ‘more emboldened’ despite growing threats06:22
FL officials reportedly wanted ‘opposing’ views on slavery for college-level course06:58
Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us04:02
Sen. Whitehouse blasts Justice Alito for ‘deliberately’ misleading recusal refusal03:38
- Now Playing
Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’06:47
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Donald Trump has been lying about 9/11 since 9/1109:27
Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump07:27
Rep. Gwen Moore: WI GOP ‘afraid democracy will subvert their effort to stay in power’09:35
Why Trump may seek removal of Georgia case to federal court06:30
Play All