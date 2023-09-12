IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Weissmann: Trump bid for new judge in Jan. 6 case is for ‘MAGA base’

06:47

Andrew Weissmann tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Donald Trump’s attempt to disqualify the judge in the federal election case for comments she made during sentencing hearings for two Jan. 6 defendants is “beyond the pale” and written for the MAGA base, showing that Trump’s lawyers “are not exercising any control on their client.” Neal Katyal also joins.Sept. 12, 2023

