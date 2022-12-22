IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'

    04:17

  • Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed

    07:18

  • Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

    05:11

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history

    11:14

  • Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?

    05:17

  • McNamee: Musk Twitter suspensions a 'direct attack' on journalism & democracy

    07:34

  • Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’

    04:19

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘major announcement’ reveals he is ‘tortured’ & ‘desperate’

    07:30

  • Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary

    06:02

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘I will be someone in the future’

    05:06

  • Doc says DeSantis attacks on Covid vaccines endangers public health

    03:06

  • Physicist: Nuclear fusion breakthrough proves clean energy future is possible

    05:20

  • Pulse survivor on anti-LGBTQ hate: ‘We must treat one another better’

    03:22

  • Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’

    06:01

  • Scott Kelly: Zelenskyy ‘convinced’ Ukraine will win and ‘I believe him’

    06:52

  • Lawrence: Special prosecutor reveals he's expanding Trump investigation

    08:54

The Last Word

Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

04:05

Andrew Weissmann explains to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell what we can learn from the 34 new witness transcripts released by the January 6 Committee even though the majority of those witnesses invoked the Fifth Amendment in nearly all of their testimony, including the questions being asked to witnesses.Dec. 22, 2022

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'

    04:17

  • Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All