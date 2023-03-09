IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee

    04:53

  • Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

    05:58

  • Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections

    03:34

  • Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality

    04:58

  • 'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit

    07:57

  • Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity

    05:25

  • Rep. Swalwell: We’re going on offense against 'legal terrorist' Trump

    01:28

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Conservative activist got rich helping billionaires 'capture' SCOTUS

    05:23

  • Lawrence: Why were some FBI agents 'inclined to believe Trump'?

    13:03

  • Joanna McClinton makes history as first female Pennsylvania House Speaker

    03:54

  • Harvard Professor calls for expanding House of Representatives

    03:27

  • Lawrence: Dominion suit has proven that Fox sells lies

    09:03

  • ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

  • Exclusive: Rep. Elissa Slotkin explains why she's running for U.S. Senate

    06:13

The Last Word

Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

03:40

Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to provide his legal assessment of the latest filing from Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox.March 9, 2023

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All