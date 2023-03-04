IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality

The Last Word

Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality

04:58

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart speaks with Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson about Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union using their NAACP Awards speech to call for ‘a real shift in the fight for justice,’ plus new legislation targeting drag and gender-affirming health care for minors in Tennessee.March 4, 2023

