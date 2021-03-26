W.H. Press Sec.: Biden is ‘not new to the issue of gun violence’02:38
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where gun control fits into Biden’s legislative priorities in the wake of two mass shootings, how he plans to work with Congress on gun safety measures, and what actions he might take by executive action if Congress fails to pass meaningful reform: “He’s not naïve about this. He thinks we have to work through many channels to get more done to keep our communities safe.”