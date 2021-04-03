Voting rights groups have an ally in the fight against GOP voter suppression

43 state legislatures are considering bills to restrict voting rights, and voting advocates are fighting back – pressuring large corporations to stand up against disenfranchisement. Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, says that just like in the 2020 election, the will of the people will win. “We’re going to out-organize them, we’re going to get this law repealed, and we’re going to expand voting rights all across this country. They can’t stand in the way of the wave of history.”