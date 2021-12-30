Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts
06:09
Share this -
copied
The Georgia Democratic Party Voter Protection Director Saira Draper and the CEO of the New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the steps they’re taking to overcome Georgia’s voter restrictive law ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Dec. 30, 2021
Now Playing
Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts
06:09
UP NEXT
The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers
04:03
Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy
05:12
Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better
03:23
Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’
03:05
Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid