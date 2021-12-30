IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy

    05:12

  • Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better

    03:23

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid

    07:54

  • Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02

  • ‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws

    05:11

  • Kamala Harris’s successes overlooked by political media

    04:42

  • Biden touts success averting supply chain disaster

    05:21

  • How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy

    04:41

  • Give the gift of KINDness this holiday season

    01:30

  • FDA approves Pfizer Covid pill as omicron surges

    03:19

  • Rep. Jayapal: Joe Manchin wants the President to succeed

    02:41

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jim Jordan ‘moonwalking away’ from testifying to Jan. 6 cmte.

    04:47

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn on breakthrough Covid diagnosis: 'I feel great'

    07:30

  • Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime

    01:10

  • A KIND holiday gift for anyone on your list

    01:20

  • Harvard professor: U.S. Constitution has 'anti-democratic' elements

    05:00

The Last Word

Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts

06:09

The Georgia Democratic Party Voter Protection Director Saira Draper and the CEO of the New Georgia Project Nsé Ufot join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the steps they’re taking to overcome Georgia’s voter restrictive law ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts

    06:09
  • UP NEXT

    The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy

    05:12

  • Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better

    03:23

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All