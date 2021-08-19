Voting rights activist: ‘We’re going to fight’ effort by Georgia GOP to takeover local elections

Lauren Groh-Wargo joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how we got to this big week in voting rights in which House Democrats introduced a “robust” voting rights bill as the GOP-led Georgia state election board took its first step toward a possible takeover of elections in Fulton County: “They are institutionalizing lots of little mini-strongmen and women … so that they can subvert and suppress the vote.”Aug. 19, 2021