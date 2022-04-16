IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    01:26

  • High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin

    09:03

  • Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

    03:40
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

    07:09
    Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    11:01

  • Finland & Sweden may join NATO - What about Ukraine?

    08:20

  • McFaul: ‘What is Putin’s red line’ is the essential question

    11:09

  • Zelenskyy asks Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

    02:45

  • Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14

  • Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14

  • Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Daria Kaleniuk: 'This Mariupol hell could be repeated in other cities'

    03:44

  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine: Putin is trying to intimidate us

    02:09

  • World Central Kitchen ramps up response to Ukraine War

    04:51

  • Poland wrestles with refugee crisis stemming from Ukraine war

    09:45

  • Ukrainian children caught in missile strike at station recover in hospital

    03:08

  • ‘A great turn for the Ukrainians’: Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    07:44

  • Celebration in Ukraine over sinking of warship but fears grow over possible retaliation

    02:52

The Last Word

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

07:09

In a wide-ranging discussion with The Atlantic, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains why Vladimir Putin is afraid of humor in what MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell says is Zelenskyy’s best interview yet.April 16, 2022

