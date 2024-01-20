IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’

The Last Word

Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’

06:13

Virginia House of Delegates swore in its first Black speaker Don Scott after Democrats exceeded expectations and won control of both chambers of the state legislature. Don Scott joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to talk about his historic achievement, their success in last year’s elections, and how Democrats can deliver on “solving problems” for voters.Jan. 20, 2024

    Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’

